loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $11,998.56 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $11,998.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72.

On Friday, July 7th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 12,129 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $24,379.29.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $49,443.54.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LDI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

