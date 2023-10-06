Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $178,882.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,400 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $178,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,017,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,416,002.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 164.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.