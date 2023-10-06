Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 1600022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

