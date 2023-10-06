Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.