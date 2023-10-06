KWB Wealth Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

