KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Christopher J. Baker Sells 4,500 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.03.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,466.05%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

See Also

