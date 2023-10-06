Kaspa Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.40 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $10.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,970,955,190 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,964,675,542.969814. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04830298 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $10,792,928.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

