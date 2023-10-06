Joseph L. Moskowitz Sells 500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $76.44 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 338.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

