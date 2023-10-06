Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

