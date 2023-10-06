Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

