iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.04. 229,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

