IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 299,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,271,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,677. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

