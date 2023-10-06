IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $826.27. The stock had a trading volume of 276,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $856.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.36. The firm has a market cap of $341.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.