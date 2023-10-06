Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.61. 186,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,945. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $21,090,635 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

