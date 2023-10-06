Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,270,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,558,715. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

