Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $164,359.17 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $164,359.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,744.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.82 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 105,722 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.