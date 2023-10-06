Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 111,940 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $151,145.28.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $290.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 183.40% and a negative return on equity of 235.54%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

