Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $63,672.54 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Betsy Rafael also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.5 %

ADSK stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.