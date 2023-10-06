Insider Buying: MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Purchases A$46,695.00 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.11 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of A$46,695.00 ($29,742.04).

Brett Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Brett Morgan bought 5,471 shares of MyState stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$17,780.75 ($11,325.32).

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Morgan bought 5,000 shares of MyState stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.45 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of A$17,250.00 ($10,987.26).

MyState Price Performance

MyState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.31%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

MyState Company Profile

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

