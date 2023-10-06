Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys A$31,840.45 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.97 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$31,840.45 ($20,280.54).

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90.

Clime Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

