Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $7.63

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $639.20 million and $22.24 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.63 or 0.00027673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

