Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 522 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

