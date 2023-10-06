Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

