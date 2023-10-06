Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

