Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998,884. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

