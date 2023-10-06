Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,968,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,674,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.