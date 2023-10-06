Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.50. 823,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

