Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 394.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 337,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Eaton by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 691,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 180,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after buying an additional 50,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $206.24. 508,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.