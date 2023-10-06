Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 546.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,013. The stock has a market cap of $298.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

