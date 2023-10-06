Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,267 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

MS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,186. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

