Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,050 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,810 shares of company stock worth $17,026,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,761,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

