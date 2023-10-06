Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.70. 214,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,285. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

