Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 345,600 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 511,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

