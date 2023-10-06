Ferguson Shapiro LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $51.70. 6,939,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,200,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

