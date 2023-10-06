Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.77

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.77 and last traded at $170.10, with a volume of 287354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

