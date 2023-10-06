Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DYN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at $983,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,304 shares of company stock worth $72,073. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,916,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DYN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

