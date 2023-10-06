Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $82,050.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2023

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,818,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00.
  • On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00.
  • On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.
  • On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,536,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 329,987 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.