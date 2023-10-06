Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $82,050.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,818,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $90,468.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,536,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 329,987 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

