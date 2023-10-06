Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $188,730.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $58.17 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

