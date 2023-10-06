DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of DexCom worth $97,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,766,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.17 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $80.17 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

