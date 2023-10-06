DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $140,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.33. The company has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.