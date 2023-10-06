DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,774,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $103,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,239,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,093,000 after acquiring an additional 127,048 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.