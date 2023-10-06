Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 510.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period.

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

