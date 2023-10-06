Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $247,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.58. 1,417,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.93. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $232.08 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

