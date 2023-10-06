Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $79,207.35 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tae Jung Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Tae Jung Kim sold 939 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $17,831.61.

Coupang Trading Up 1.7 %

CPNG opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $194,784,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coupang by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

View Our Latest Report on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.