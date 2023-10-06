Country Club Bank GFN Sells 375 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $375.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.26 and its 200-day moving average is $396.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

