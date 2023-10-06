Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00-$12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-12.20 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.33 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.51 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

