Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $44,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of STZ traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.96. 229,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,496. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.