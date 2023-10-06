Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,433 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $127,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

