Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $161.70 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $161,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.