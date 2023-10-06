Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $130,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.93.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

